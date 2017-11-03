× Russellville Elementary Kidcam!

Golden Tiger Country always extends a warm welcome when I come to visit, and the Third, Fourth and Fifth Graders nearly blew the roof off the RCS Auditorium this morning with a big “GO TIGERS!” Russellville Elementary bussed the students over to the high school because of the rain early Friday morning, but we had fun in spite of the wet weather outside!

We talked about a lot of things weather: the water cycle, scary-looking clouds vs. really dangerous storms, and of course how to deal with severe weather. One of my favorite ways to describe a ‘proper’ respect of stormy weather is to compare teachers and tornadoes. How? Well, the main idea is they can both wreck your world if you’re not paying attention. You gotta follow rules!

I really enjoyed getting to see these students this morning. They have a bright future ahead of them!

Here’s the video we showed on WHNT News 19 at 5!

Jason Simpson - chief meteorologist from News Channel 19 🌞⛈🌦🌨🌪❄️💦 pic.twitter.com/6S2zxt95l5 — Mrs. Foster's Class (@fosterclass15) November 3, 2017

