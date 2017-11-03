× Roy Moore, Doug Jones invited to debate on WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19 in conjunction with our partners at Reckon by AL.com have invited both of Alabama’s US Senate candidates to participate in a live, commercial-free televised debate.

Both the Roy Moore and Doug Jones campaigns have been sent invitations. The Jones campaign has acknowledged receipt; we are still waiting to hear from the Moore campaign.

We have presented both campaigns with six different date possibilities between November 27th and December 7th. It would take place in National Geographic Theater in the Davidson Center for Space Exploration at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.

The invitation does not specify a format, instead, laying out that we will work with both campaigns to develop a mutually agreeable style. However, our hope would be to integrate questions from audience members and people following along digitally. With that aim combined with the time-keeping challenges of live television, we would not agree to a Lincoln-Douglas style.

We have set a deadline for reply at 5pm Monday, November 6.