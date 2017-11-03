Parents check out Grissom HS students amid safety concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A parent of a Grissom High School student says at least 40 parents are at the school right now checking their students out from school. They say there are rumors of violence, and don't want their children to remain in class.

One parent told us her child was scared, so she took it seriously.

The parent sent us the picture above, showing the school attendance office filled with parents waiting for their teens.

We have spoken with Keith Ward with Huntsville City Schools. He tells us there isn't a mass exit, instead he says only a few students have been taken out of school. He disputes the claims that anyone took a gun to school, as one of the rumors states. Ward confirms, as usual, there are two school resource officers on campus to help keep the students safe.

Ward assures parents, the school system will let everyone know if there is anything they need to be concerned about.

WHNT News 19 is working to track down more information about this situation. Please stay tuned for the latest.