Union Hall Music and Arts is hosting an event to benefit music education this month. The Iron Horse Bluegrass benefit concert will take place November 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It's going to be at the Limestone County Event Center, located at 114 W. Pryor St. in Athens, AL.

Tickets are $10 and Free for children under 12.