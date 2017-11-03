× Incident Review Board clears HPD officers in shooting on Golf Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –The Huntsville Police Department held an Incident Review Board Thursday following an officer-involved shooting on Golf Road in October.

After examining evidence, the board found the actions of the officers involved to be consistent with the laws of the State of Alabama and departmental policy. All officers involved have returned to duty.

The Review Board consisted of representatives from the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, the City of Huntsville’s Legal Department, members of the Citizens Police Advisory Council, and Huntsville Police Department personnel.