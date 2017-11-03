Demolition to begin at old Gate 9 to Redstone Arsenal, traffic will be impacted

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Traffic patters at the old Gate 9 location are going to change, starting today. That will allow for the demolition of the unmanned gate.

Friday evening, the far right lane at the old Gate 9 will be closed, and traffic will be reduced to four lanes. The plan is to create three new bypass lanes.

Then, Thursday, November 9th at 10:30 a.m., traffic will be reduced to three lanes that will bypass the structure.

Traffic lanes will be adjusted as needed to complete the demolition and pavement work.

“As we progress, please be alert in the construction area and remain patient,” said COL Tom Holliday, Garrison Commander. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation during this time.”

Outbound lanes will not be impacted.

The project should be complete by December 10, 2017.