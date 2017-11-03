Concerned parents voice concerns at community meeting for Huntsville City Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Leaders with the Huntsville City Schools have a lot to think about after parents voiced their concerns at a community meeting. Many Grissom High School parents attended the Thursday night meeting about the Behavioral Learning Guide.

Parents went to voice their concerns over rumors of fights and behavioral issues at Grissom. "This response tonight is an indication of how frustrated parents, and teachers are, we saw some teachers...one who had been in the system 30 years, and I know how concerned they are," shared one man who attended the meeting.

The meeting, used to inform parents about disciplinary actions within the school system, was a requirement by the Department of Justice as part of the desegregation order. It was the last in a series of meetings.