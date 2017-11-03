Chick-fil-A opens temporary pop-up location in Hazel Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. -- Chick-fil-A made its way to Hazel Green Friday, but not in the way that you may think.

Huntsville Chick-fil-A manager Joe Harris brought a pop-up Chick-fil-A to the Bruce's Foodland to test the market.

Harris said many customers asked when Chick-fil-A would come to the area, and said he thought it was time they got one.

"We decided to come and serve them out here while we could until Chick-fil-A corporate decides to build a building out here," Harris said.

A corporate spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said that while they would like to have more stores in the area, they have no current plans for a Chick-fil-A in Hazel Green.

The trial period at the Bruce's Foodland location will continue through next week, but Harris said he hopes to stay much longer.

"We plan on being here Monday through Friday, breakfast, lunch and dinner," Harris said.

A scaled-back menu will be served during that time. Breakfast hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch is 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.