Authorities confirm one person in custody near Ditto Landing following chase that started in Morgan County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Law enforcement confirm a person was placed in custody near Ditto Landing Friday after a chase that started in Morgan County.

Sheriff Ana Franklin with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said they were at a home in the Lacey's Spring area assisting a Tennessee agency to recover stolen property. That's when authorities say a subject got into an altercation with an investigator and stole an undercover vehicle. A deputy fired shots at the tires of the vehicle in an attempt to disable it but was unsuccessful.

Authorities say they then pursued the subject into Huntsville to Ditto Marina Parkway. The subject reportedly wrecked the undercover vehicle and fled on foot.

WHNT News 19 has confirmed the subject was taken into custody. Authorities say no one was hurt and expect charges to be filed.