Scattered storms Thursday evening

The Storm Prediction Center is watching an area over western Alabama and Mississippi where some isolated active thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight; the risk is labeled ‘marginal’ (the lowest on the scale). We’ll keep an eye on Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Lauderdale, Winston and Marion Counties for a chance of some strong storms; the rest of the Tennessee Valley doesn’t have much of a threat of storms – or even rain for that matter this evening.

Planning for a high school football game Thursday evening?

Take some rain gear and remember that you can track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

What’s the risk? The environment is shaping up to be favorable for a few isolated severe storms ahead of a vigorous upper-air disturbance that will track across Mississippi through 7 PM and across North Alabama through 3 AM.

A few storms could grow strong enough to produce hail and strong winds, and there is a low-end risk of a tornado mainly near and south of I-22 from the Tupelo area to the Jasper area.

Some locally-heavy downpours accompanying thunderstorms may linger into the overnight hours; however, widespread severe weather is unlikely tonight.

-Jason

