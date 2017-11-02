Muscle Shoals police need help identifying a theft suspect

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – It’s probably safe to say security cameras are pretty much everywhere these days. Even in a Muscle Shoals furniture store where the cameras caught a man stealing.

He must have thought he was a magician. A sleight of hand and the phone sitting on the table was gone, but it wasn’t a magic trick at all.

As Muscle Shoals police reviewed the video, they say he put it in his right pocket.

Investigators said the theft suspect who needs to be identified, stole the phone at Watson’s Home Furnishings on October 24th. After putting it in his pocket he quickly left the store. According to police, he was driving a maroon 90s model Chevrolet Suburban.

Russellville police are holding multiple arrest warrants for Johnny Parker Williams. A grand jury indicted him on six counts of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

Angela Stockman also has an arrest warrant with Russellville police. Her grand jury indictment is for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Russellville police say a grand jury issued an indictment against Rustie Michelle Kirkpatrick. Her arrest warrant is for attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

Help law enforcement in Northwest Alabama bring these people to justice. If you know where they can be found, call or text the tip line now.

To speak with an operator over the phone, call 256-386-8685.

With your mobile device, text the tip line by sending your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Your identity is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward.