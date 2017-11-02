Marshall County authorities search for three missing children believed to be with their non-custodial mother

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities in Marshall County are asking for the public’s help locating three missing children they believe may be traveling with their non-custodial parent.

Katelyn Kitchens, 5, Timothy Gene Kitchens,7, and Darren Marcus, 8, were last seen at 3 p.m. in Albertville on Halloween.

Timothy Gene Kitchens,7, (left) Katelyn Kitchens, 5, (middle) Darren Marcus, 8 (right)

Authorities say the children may be with their non-custodial mother, Kristine Galaviz.

Kristine Galaviz

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034 or call 911.