Madison County Schools Board of Education turns away from new school

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Schools Board of Education voted on a capital plan for 2018-2022 that does not include the proposed new Monrovia-area high school.

Board members approved the plan in a 4-1 vote Thursday.

The board already missed one deadline to file a capital plan with the state of Alabama, and their new deadline is November 9. It was a vote that Superintendent Matt Massey said needed to take place tonight.

Now, they will submit a capital plan that takes the $43 million in BRAC funds and allocates it to other capital projects.

These projects, still listed as unfunded, plan the path forward that the board decided is best. It involves the renovation, upgrade, and expansion of the existing Sparkman High School as line item 1, listed for $22 million. There are also security upgrades, roofing, and safety upgrades on the list throughout the district.

This is a dramatic move from years of struggle and strife surrounding the new school. This capital plan vote means the board has turned away from the previous commitment to build that school in favor of spreading the money throughout the system instead.

In the previously proposed plan involving a new high school, some current Sparkman High School students would have been zoned to attend a 1600-student, state-of-the-art new high school on Pine Grove Road. There was an agreement, board members say, with the Madison County Commission to use the total $46 million in BRAC funds to build the school.

Later, the board learned it would take more than that to build the school as-proposed. The remaining $43 million would only cover the cost of a 900-student school with no auditorium or athletic fields.

After several capital plan versions failed in the past months, Superintendent Matt Massey proposed a revised capital plan on Thursday that did not include the new school. It passed 4-1, with Shere Rucker as the lone dissenting vote.

At Thursday’s meeting, Rucker noted that she was concerned because she felt the board was obligated to build the new school. She said the capital plan Massey proposed made “no sense,” later mentioning legal concerns, including a possible lawsuit, if the school system does not build the new school as it previously agreed.

Board members have said that lately, they had concerns about whether the new school was the best option for the school system. Massey said Thursday that the capital plan without the new school will benefit all the students in the system. The board also believes that there were multiple capital improvement projects, including roofing, security upgrades, and bleacher upgrades needed at other schools that could no longer be pushed to the side.

The capital plan passed on Thursday can still be revised, so it does not entirely kill the new school proposal from years ago.