Local thrift store sells holiday meal tickets to help those in need

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – For several years, Albertville Thrift Store has sold meal tickets from October through December to help provide meals to those without. “Come in and purchase a meal ticket for two dollars, five dollars, ten dollars. Whatever amount you wished to spend,” said store manager Crystal Holland.

Every$2.04 made in the store also goes to distributing meals at the central office in Huntsville. The fundraiser also helps with programs locally in Albertville. “We work through the school system and DHR through a voucher system that goes to assist those in need in our area,” explained Holland.

The meal ticket contributes to the 20,000 meals they hand out every month. That number only increases over the holidays. “During the holiday season, we don’t want them just to have a regular meal up there. We try to serve them a big meal with all the trimmings.”

Their goal is to raise $8,000 through this fundraiser. “It’s pretty low right now,” said Holland. “We’ve been running it for a month. This is a great opportunity for people in the area to kind of understand what we do and why we’re here.”

The Albertville Thrift Store will be selling meal tickets until the end of December. For more information on how to purchase them, you can click here for the Albertville Thrift Store Facebook.