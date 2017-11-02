Law enforcement arrest dozens in Lauderdale County round-up

FLORENCE, Ala. – A few weeks ago the Lauderdale County court system announced an amnesty period for almost 2,000 people. Those with overdue fines and tickets were urged to clear them up or go to jail. The amnesty period ended on Tuesday, and Thursday law enforcement made good on their promise.

The knocks began shortly after 9 o’clock. More than two dozen state and local law enforcement officers began rounding up

those people with arrest warrants. Warrants they failed to take care of when given the chance.

“Our clerk’s office has been extremely busy since we announced it,” stated Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly. “We had good results, but this is the culmination of that at this point. We warned ya, so we want to do what we said we were going to do, and that is round-up those people and that is what we are doing today.”

Law enforcement started the day with 300 packets, people identified as having multiple arrest warrants with Lauderdale County. The goal on Thursday was to get the warrants and fines taken care of without people going to jail.

Connolly said about 100-people took advantage of the amnesty period in October.

“I think it is a matter of fundamental fairness, that most people pay these things or most people come to court when a judge tells them to. So, the people that don’t shouldn’t be able to just not be held accountable for what they are supposed to do for the court system.”

So far the Lauderdale County Court Clerk’s Office has collected more than $13,000 in fines which were past due. A number which will likely grow as more people are brought in or decide to show up and pay.

Law enforcement said they will work Thursday night and into the coming days to arrest as many as possible on the warrant list.