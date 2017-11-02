× Investigators: Remains of 6 meth labs found in home with 6 adults and 6 children, man arrested

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. – Investigators with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on drug charges after a call from a parole officer.

The narcotics investigators were called to Short School Road on November 1 to search a home. They say they found the remains of six separate methamphetamine labs inside the home were six adults and six children lived.

The children ranged in age from infant to teen. Department of Children Services removed the children, and investigators quarantined the home.

Kurt Allen Brymer was arrested and charged with initiation and possession of drug paraphernalia, and is being held on a $26,000 bond. Investigators expect additional charges.