Huntsville Police called to domestic incident, make one arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested a man after they say he assaulted a women. They were called to the domestic call at the Magnolia Place Apartments near the intersection of Meridian Street and Winchester Road.

Officers arrived to find a bruised woman outside, and man had locked himself in an apartment. The officers say they were able to get inside and the man surrendered, however, he won’t give them his name.

Police say the man will be charged with assault.

The woman is being taken to Huntsville Hospital to assess her injuries.