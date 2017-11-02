× DeKalb County authorities search for missing 3-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities in DeKalb County are actively searching for a missing 3-year-old who they say walked away from her home Thursday night.

Deputies say the girl walked away from her home on County Road 957 in the Lebanon community.

Authorities say the young girl was last seen wearing a grey and pink shirt, bows in her hair and khaki pants. The girl is a white female and is reported to weigh about 35 pounds with strawberry blonde hair.

