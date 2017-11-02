× Auburn Basketball suspends 2 players indefinitely amid federal investigation

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn University athletic department has decided to sit Austin Wiley and Denjel Purifoy indefinitely. The university says this move is because of their suspected connection with the federal complaint against assistant coach Chuck Person.

“To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely,” said a statement from Auburn University. “Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

The decision comes more than a month after Person’s arrest.

Auburn faces Barry in an exhibition game Thursday night at the Auburn Arena.

The Tigers open up exhibition play tomorrow vs Barry University in Auburn Arena.

🐅🏀#WarEagle https://t.co/0wMtcWAbc6 — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) November 1, 2017

Person faces six federal charges of bribery, fraud and conspiracy. The charges are a result of Person allegedly taking money to use his influence over student athletes to convince them to sign with a particular financial manager. He is currently suspended without pay.