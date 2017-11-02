Arab nonprofit encounters issues with donations left after hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. -- Food and clothes donations mean everything to nonprofits and the people they help. In Arab, some people with a giving heart have been leaving donations outside of Temporary Emergency Services (TESA) after hours. While TESA appreciates their generosity, the staff advises the public against it.

Donations are what makes Temporary Emergency Services of Arab operate. "Donations are very important. That's what we run on," explained TESA store manager Crystal Scott, "We're a nonprofit organization. So everything that we do here, from paying the bills, to giving out food every day, helping people with clothes, when winter comes and everything, that's a big part of what we do."

A thrift store is at the heart of it all, and people bring in clothes, food, and things to sell every day. But, the staff has a problem with people leaving donations after hours. "People go through them and take stuff, strew it everywhere. We've had to throw away a couple of things of food this week because it got damaged in the process of somebody going through it," said Scott.

Everyday people and families in need come through the doors looking for help, so staff members say every little donation counts. Scott said they hate for people's goodwill to go unused. "Just bring them while we're here," Scott said. "Nine to four, Monday through Saturday. If you can't make it here we have another store in Albertville, if you live closer to Albertville, Second Chance. They're part of Marshall County Christian Services just like we are."

The staff needs every little bit of donations that they can get because every single one of them goes to help someone who needs it. Currently, the organization needs winter clothes for men, women, and children.

TESA is located at 165 N Main Street, Arab, Alabama. You can reach a staff member by calling 256-931-2466. Second Chance is located at 112 Sand Mountain Dr, Albertville. That number is 256-878-3177.

