2 arrested for making threats to Limestone County elementary school

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two juveniles for making a threat to Johnson Elementary School on Tuesday. Both will be charged with making a terrorist threat.

Investigators say the two called the school pretending to be with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. They advised officials to evacuate the school immediately.

The school was later cleared by deputies.

Investigators cannot release any more information about the case because of the age of those arrested.