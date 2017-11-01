Whole Foods to hold National Hiring Day at all locations Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Whole Foods is looking to add thousands of team members to their stores nationwide Thursday, November 2 during their National Hiring Day.

The grocery chain is aiming to fill as many as 6,000 positions during the event. Available positions include cashiers, culinary experts and prepared food specialists.

All you have to do is head to your local store Thursday for an on-the-spot interview. According to their website, some candidates could receive a job offer on-the-spot.

Whole Foods offers team members several benefits including 20 percent off purchases, flexible hours, and competitive pay along with health and dental for full and part-time employees.

