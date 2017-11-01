Susan Holt has a true impact at Phil Campbell High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Susan Holt teaches ninth and tenth grade English at Phil Campbell High School in Franklin County.

Principal Gary Odom said her classroom is an exciting place to learn.

"She keeps the classroom lively I guess you know instead of being dull," Odom said.

For Mrs. Holt, the fact one of her students nominated her for Tools For Teachers makes the honor extra special.

"I feel very honored by that apparently I impacted that person's life in a positive way, so that is always good," Holt said.

So, who is responsible for the nomination? His name is Justin Branch.

It was easy to see why this student has a special place in his heart for this extraordinary teacher.

"She deserves this," Branch said. "She is one of the best teachers at this school, honestly. She did great for my English and she going to do great for my sister. She is awesome, she is wonderful. I wish I still had her to this day."

