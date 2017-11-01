Single gunshot into Dollar General barely misses employee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police said someone shot through the front door of a Dollar General and barely missed an employee.

Authorities are still searching for the person responsible.

It happened at around 10: 30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Dollar General on the corner of Nance Road and Capshaw Road.

An employee was mopping by the front door when someone fired a single shot into the business.

It’s unknown if the employee was targeted or if this was just a random shooting. The employee was not injured.