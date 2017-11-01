Shop and save for a great cause at the Belk Fall Charity Sale this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Local non-profits rely on fundraisers to support much of the work they do in the community. One of those fund-raisers is a semi-annual sale you wont want to miss.

Belk’s Fall Charity Sale year will take place Saturday, November 4 from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. in your local Belk stores. The four-hour, in-store shopping event is a fundraising tool for participating organizations that sell $5 tickets to their supporters. Customers can take advantage of special in-store discounts on purchases during the event.

All customers will also receive $5 back on their first purchase.

In addition, on the morning of the Belk Charity Sale, the first 100 customers to arrive at each store will receive a Belk gift card.

Previous charity sales have supported thousands of nonprofits such as the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, Crisis Assistance Ministry, Special Olympics, Teens Do Care, Literacy Council, United Way, Girl Talk International, North Carolina Zoo Society, American Red Cross, animal rescue organizations, local school athletic and scholastic organizations and numerous local churches.

For more information about the Belk Fall Charity Sale, contact your local Belk store or visit their website.