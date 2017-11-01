Shooting investigation underway on Old Railroad Bed Road
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A shooting investigation is underway at a residence near the Post Office on Old Railroad Bed Road.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was shot, but it is not life-threatening.
Authorities said that the victim was transported to Madison Hospital by private vehicle before deputies arrived at the scene.
We are working to gather more details at this time, refresh for updates.
34.762844 -86.786324