Shooting investigation underway on Old Railroad Bed Road

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A shooting investigation is underway at a residence near the Post Office on Old Railroad Bed Road.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was shot, but it is not life-threatening.

Authorities said that the victim was transported to Madison Hospital by private vehicle before deputies arrived at the scene.

LCSO is investigating an incident on Old Railroad Bed Road, where one person suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) November 2, 2017

We are working to gather more details at this time, refresh for updates.