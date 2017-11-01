See how your donations to The Great Diaper Drive are helping our community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- This year's Great Diaper Drive collected a record-breaking number of diapers and wipes for those in need in the Tennessee Valley. Over 147,000 diapers were donated, with more still coming in.

The diapers were collected at the North Alabama Food Bank, and will be distributed to over 250 charitable organizations in the area. Executive Director at the food bank, Shirley Schofield, says the diapers will have a direct impact on our community.

"We don't want anyone to have to make that decision of, am I going to be able to feed my family? Or am I going to be able to provide clean diapers?" Schofield said.

Equinta Crutcher is the Food Bank Ministry Pantry Director at the Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church. She comes to the North Alabama Food Bank every month and says she always looks for diapers.

"It's a constant need," Crutcher said. "We get a variety of people in, and we get a lot of grandparents, who have grandchildren at home and they need diapers. So there's a constant need for them."