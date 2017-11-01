× Roy Moore and Doug Jones take different approaches in response to terrorist attack in New York City

Alabama Senate candidates Roy Moore and Doug Jones have both weighed in on Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City. Federal officials say Sayfullo Saipov drove a truck into a crowded bike lane killing eight and injuring many, and now, federal charges have now been filed against Saipov.

Jones posted a message on both Facebook and Twitter saying, “Louise & I are devastated to learn about the terrorist attack in NY. Our hearts go out to the victims & families. Thank you 1st responders.”

On Wednesday, Moore released his statement:

“Yesterday’s tragic terrorist attack in New York City, carried out by an immigrant from Uzbekistan who pledges allegiance to ISIS, is a reminder that immigration policy directly impacts our national security. We cannot afford to allow political correctness to dictate our immigration policies anymore. Congress should immediately pass the RAISE Act.”

“Congress should also use every means necessary to counteract activist judges who oppose President Trump and who tie the hands of our law enforcement working to keep America safe.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of yesterday’s attack in New York City. May God’s peace be with them.”