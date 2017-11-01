New trial date set for former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The former Tennessee teacher accused of taking his student to Northern California to have sex will stand trial nearly a year after his capture.

A federal judge ordered Tad Cummins trial to start on April 17, 2018.

Cummins fled with his 15-year-old student on March 13 and was found 39 days later. At the time of their disappearance, Cummins was on suspension during an investigation that he had inappropriate contact with the student.

The motion for a continuance filed by Cummins’ new attorney was granted earlier this week. His attorney indicated that he needed more time because of the “extensive discovery” in the case. The defense said it needs time to study two hours of interviews with the victim, as well as three hours of police interviews with Cummins.

The former high school teacher faces federal charges of transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to have sex and obstruction of justice. The obstruction charge stems from allegations that Cummins threw cell phones in the Tennessee River near Decatur to throw off authorities.

If convicted, Cummins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

​WHNT reached out to his defense attorney for comment but he said would he not comment on pending cases.