Limestone County Sheriff’s Office holds impromptu Trunk or Treat after interstate mixup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Deputies planned to spend Halloween night patrolling, but, at the last minute, added passing out candy to their plans, as a result of a name mix-up from the Lone Star State.

Stephen Young with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office tells WHNT News 19 that all week, their office received calls from residents asking about details of a trunk or treat, a trunk or treat they weren't planning.

"We figured out finally, it's Limestone County Sheriff's Office in Texas, they have a Facebook page similar to our own," he explained.

An agency by the same name posted plans to host a trunk or treat, and that post somehow got comments and shares from multiple Limestone County residents.

From there, plans changed Halloween morning for LCSO here in the Yellowhammer State.

"Sheriff [Mike Blakely] said we gotta do this," said Young. "We scrounged up everything we could."

So they posted it on their Facebook page. With some last minute decorations and candy purchases, they, and Athens Police made it happen, lighting up the courthouse square and giving candy away to hundreds of area residents.

"It's a lot of fun, a great thing for the community," said Young. "So many people have come. In fact, way more than I expected."

Sheriff Blakely joined the fun, and said he already wants one next year. This one, he says, will be on purpose.