Lawrence County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 47-year-old

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information to help locate 47-year-old Steven Patrick White. White was last seen at his residence on Hwy 101 in Town Creek on Friday, October 27. An eyewitness saw him leaving home around 4:00 pm.

Authorities say his wife reported him missing the next day. Officers unsuccessfully searched the property on October 29 and are still conducting the investigation.

If you have seen Steven White or have any information please contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office at 256-9794-9291.