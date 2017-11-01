Huntsville man accused of molesting teen smuggled from Honduras

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A federal complaint filed against 63-year-old Billy Edwards alleges that he paid more than $20,000 to molest a minor. Homeland Security also said the minor was smuggled into the country from Honduras in 2014.

The complaint also says the victims’ father molested the teen after illegally bringing him to north Alabama. Authorities also say the teen’s father forced him to engage in a sexual relationship with Edwards for money.

It’s not clear how the victims’ father and Edwards knew each other.

The complaint said the sexual abuse took place at Edwards’ home and place of employment. WHNT News 19 previously confirmed that Edwards worked at the Limestone County Flea Market. However, we are unsure if that’s where the alleged crime took place.

Investigators say Edwards continued to pay the victim’s father after the molestation stopped because he apparently made threats to Edwards about informing law enforcement.

Homeland Security Agents and Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies searched Edwards home and found a handwritten contract.

The complaint states that contract called on Edwards to pay the victim’s father $25,000 for a cell phone containing information he didn’t want to be given to police.

Edwards was arrested in September on human trafficking, sexual abuse and sodomy charges. He posted a $365,000 bond shortly after he was booked into the Madison County Jail.

He is scheduled to be in federal court on a charge of sex trafficking involving a minor on November 6. His preliminary hearing for state charges is now set for November 29.