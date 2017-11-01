High-speed chase going wrong way on I-565 results in car crash into median wall

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An early morning high-speed chase nearly ends in tragedy with a car going the wrong way on I-565.

The chase started on Sparkman Drive when UAH police tried to pull a car over for a simple traffic violation, but the driver would not pull over. There were five people total in the car.

At around 1:25 a.m. UAH police chased the car to Research Park Boulevard and the driver first headed toward Redstone Arsenal then made a U-turn going northbound in the southbound lanes. He then entered I-565 going eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Police say the driver reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour and almost ran into another car near Jordan Lane. Swerving to miss the car, the driver lost control and slammed head-on into the median wall. The driver and front-seat passenger tried to make a run for it on foot leaving three passengers in the back seat. The driver and passenger were quickly arrested.

Interstate traffic was reduced to two lanes for about an hour and all lanes have since been reopened.