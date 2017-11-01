× High School Match-ups: Week 10

Here are the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.

Don’t forget to call in your team’s score at 1(800)533-TV19, or tweet it to @whnt_sports.

Thursday 11/2

North Jackson @ Buckhorn

Austin @ James Clemens

Muscle Shoals @ Deshler

Douglas @ JB Pennington

Danville @ Cold Springs

Hamilton @ Rogers

Pisgah @ Ohatchee

Ider @ Sylvania

Tanner @ East Limestone

Hackleburg @ Phil Campbell

Cherokee @ Red Bay

Sheffield @ RA Hubbard

Valley Head @ Collinsville

Friday 11/3

Grissom @ Brewer

Huntsville @ Athens

Decatur @ Sparkman

Albertville @ Guntersville

Fort Payne @ Anniston

Columbia @ Lee (Milton Frank Stadium)

Florence @ Hewitt-Trussville

Hazel Green @ Oak Mountain

Lawrence County @ West Point

Sardis @ Boaz

Crossville @ Geraldine

Madison County @ Scottsboro

West Limestone @ Ardmore

Lauderdale County @ Brooks

Colbert County @ Russellville

JP2 @ Clements

DAR @ Brindlee Mountain

Madison Academy @ Briarwood Christian

Randolph @ Wilson

Priceville @ Westminster Christian

Haleyville @ Central Florence

Holly Pond @ Fairview

Midfield @ New Hope

Lexington @ North Sand Mountain

Moody @ Plainview

East Lawrence @ Hatton

Fyffe @ Cleburne County

Woodville @ Section

Vinemont @ Falkville

Mars Hill Bible @ Shoals Christian

Tharptown @ Decatur Heritage