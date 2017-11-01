High School Match-ups: Week 10
Here are the match-ups for games involving local high school teams on Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3. We will have all the highlights during our Football Friday coverage Friday night, at 10 p.m.
Thursday 11/2
North Jackson @ Buckhorn
Austin @ James Clemens
Muscle Shoals @ Deshler
Douglas @ JB Pennington
Danville @ Cold Springs
Hamilton @ Rogers
Pisgah @ Ohatchee
Ider @ Sylvania
Tanner @ East Limestone
Hackleburg @ Phil Campbell
Cherokee @ Red Bay
Sheffield @ RA Hubbard
Valley Head @ Collinsville
Friday 11/3
Grissom @ Brewer
Huntsville @ Athens
Decatur @ Sparkman
Albertville @ Guntersville
Fort Payne @ Anniston
Columbia @ Lee (Milton Frank Stadium)
Florence @ Hewitt-Trussville
Hazel Green @ Oak Mountain
Lawrence County @ West Point
Sardis @ Boaz
Crossville @ Geraldine
Madison County @ Scottsboro
West Limestone @ Ardmore
Lauderdale County @ Brooks
Colbert County @ Russellville
JP2 @ Clements
DAR @ Brindlee Mountain
Madison Academy @ Briarwood Christian
Randolph @ Wilson
Priceville @ Westminster Christian
Haleyville @ Central Florence
Holly Pond @ Fairview
Midfield @ New Hope
Lexington @ North Sand Mountain
Moody @ Plainview
East Lawrence @ Hatton
Fyffe @ Cleburne County
Woodville @ Section
Vinemont @ Falkville
Mars Hill Bible @ Shoals Christian
Tharptown @ Decatur Heritage