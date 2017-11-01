Etowah County authorities search for missing 17-year-old

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old male.

Marcus Blake Landrum of Attalla was last seen after he left a residence on Rogers Road in Attalla October 29.

Marcus has blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities believe he may be in the Gallant or Attalla area.

Authorities say it is unknown at this time if Marcus is in any danger.

Anyone with information concerning Marcus is asked to call the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825.