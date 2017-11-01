× Debunked: Crimson Tide NOT disqualified from the national championship, despite fake news report

Politifact is calling “Pants on Fire” on a Facebook post that popped up October 30 claiming that Crimson Tide was disqualified from the national collegiate football championship.

The false article used the headline, “Alabama football Crimson Tide disqualified from national championship” on prank news site breakingnews365.net. The article post only had two sentences and bad grammar — a dead giveaway to determine many fake posts.

The story is one among many other fake news articles with disclaimers of “created by users” and “should not be seriously taken or as a source of information” at the bottom of each page. However, the posts continue to be shared as if they are real.