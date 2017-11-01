× Comcast is upping Alabama customers’ internet speeds for FREE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Comcast announced today that they’re boosting internet speeds for about 80 percent of Alabama (Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Gadsden, Mobile) customers– at no additional cost. This begins November 6 and continues through December 19.

Depending on your current plan, here are the details:

Blast! speed will increase from 75 Mbps to 100 Mbps

Performance moves from 25 Mbps to 60 Mbps

Performance Starter increases from 10 Mbps to 25 Mbps

To get the new speeds, customers may need to restart their modems, which can be done manually or through the Xfinity My Account app.

Comcast will notify customers and provide instructions before the changes take effect.