× Beards for a cause: Albertville Police officers participate in No Shave November

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — This month Albertville Police officers will be straying away from the traditional uniform look for a good cause.

Usually, you’ll never catch Albertville Police officers on duty with a beard. “Normally we’re required to be clean-shaven, but in the spirit of raising money for good causes, something Chief Pollard started a few years ago, I’m going to keep on with it because I think it’s something good not only for the department but for the community,” explained Chief Jamie Smith.

That something is No Shave November. “I’ve challenged all of the guys. They have to raise $100 an officer for their efforts for growing their beard,” Smith explained.

Traditionally the movement is to raise cancer awareness, but the officers are doing things a little differently. In the past, the department donated all of the money to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville. This year, the officers will nominate and vote on a local organization that will get the donations.

“We’ve had some really good nominations. St. Jude’s is there, Hospice, the Christmas Coalition was mentioned, so we’ll have a secret vote and whoever comes out is where we’ll give the money,” Smith said.

The movement is a way for the community and the officers to work together. “The community support for this every year has just been amazing,” Smith said. “The money that people donate, it’s always been for a really good cause.”