× Two charged in Joy Circle murder in what Huntsville Police call “drug deal gone bad”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police Department Major Crimes Investigators have charged 20-year-old Isaiah Emory and 21-year-old Terrien Bone with murder following Saturday’s shooting at Joy Circle.

Officers arrived after a 7:30 p.m. call to find someone lying in the road suffering from gunshot wounds on the 4700 block of Joy Circle. The victim, 26-year-old James Jones, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the shooting was a result of a “drug deal gone bad” over on the 4200 block of Keith Street. Jones was then transported in the suspect’s car and dropped at the Joy Circle location.

The investigation is still ongoing and investigators are not releasing further details at this time.