Tuscumbia homeowner frustrated with unsightly city junkyard

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help a Tuscumbia resident with a junk problem. Across the street from her Cave Street home, the city has a junkyard and she wants it gone.

“Clean that mess up,” stated Sadie Willingham.

Willingham said old mowers and cars have sat there for years.

“You back out you see it. You see my window in there, I sit there and watch that kind of stuff,” Willingham described.

Mrs. Willingham said she has reached her tipping point. Recently a smell filled the air around her Cave Street home. “Then the coyotes; then the crows came, they were eating something dead. It is awful the way I have to live here and have to pay tax.”

For 15-years Mrs. Willingham says things have continued to accumulate in this lot. She said its time for the city to get rid of the junk and clean the lot up.

WHNT News 19 reached out to Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood to express Mrs. Willingham’s concerns. Mayor Underwood said a two-step improvement project is being put together. He explained the city will first cover the fence to block the unsightly view into the lot; they will then begin cleaning it out.

“I love my flowers; I love to be outside on my porch. I don’t bother nobody, but I can’t even go out there and sit down,” said Willingham.

Hopefully, she can pretty soon. The city plans to start work next week.

We will continue to follow this story to make sure the city of Tuscumbia makes good on their promise to get the lot cleaned up.