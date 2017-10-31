× Three juveniles arrested for stealing vehicles from car dealership service departments in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Three juveniles have been arrested by the Huntsville Property Crimes Investigators in connection to burglary cases affecting two local car dealerships.

All three have been charged with these burglaries and multiple vehicle thefts. All the stolen vehicles have been recovered. The investigation is still ongoing and investigators are not releasing any further details at this time.

Police told us previously they believed that thieves took five cars from one service department in a night. Zack Penney, the Vice President and General Manager of Bill Penney Toyota in Huntsville, says thieves broke into the service area and took some keys to customers’ cars.