New poll gives Roy Moore a big lead over Doug Jones

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The special election between Democrat Doug Jones and Republican Roy Moore is fast approaching and Alabama voters are making their leanings clear.

A new statewide poll conducted by Axis Research, a Virginia based data collection and research company, is showing Moore with a steep advantage at 56-39 when compared to Jones. The poll focused on people likely to vote on December 12, with 43% identifying as Republican, 27% as Democrat and 19% as independent.

The data collected shows that Moore is gaining support in the Republican Party despite a tense primary. 49% of the respondents saying they will “definitely” vote for him. He showed 87% support with Trump voters and 86% with Republican men without a college degree in the poll.

The study also found that Alabama voters are still focused on moral values and changing Washington, which were key issues in the 2016 election. This is also reflected in strong numbers for President Trump with a 57% approval rating among Alabamians in this poll.