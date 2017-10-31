× Johnson Elementary received threatening phone call, school is cleared

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Students were evacuated at Johnson Elementary after the school received a threatening phone call at approximately 7:15 Tuesday morning.

All students were evacuated and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office searched the building.

The building was cleared and students returned to class to resume their normal schedule.

Parents may take their students home or leave them at school. Absences will be excused for the day.