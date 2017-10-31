Harvest Haunted Attraction is now frightening in Scottsboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Harvest, Scottsboro's new haunted house attraction, is now open after almost a year of planning and construction. "This building is over a hundred years old, so we had a lot of construction type things. Getting the building up to code," explained Faren Cooley, director of operations.

We first visited Harvest in the summer when they began the legwork, but now it is up and running and ready to scare anyone who walks through its doors. "We got the entertainment building in here. We got the theater room for people to watch movies while they wait. We have two gift shops for you to shop in," says Cooley.

Handcrafted by Greg Gamble himself, the goal of the haunt is to produce an experience like none other for Northeast Alabama. "If it wasn't here in Scottsboro they would be going to Chattanooga or Huntsville, and those tax dollars wouldn't stay here in Jackson County," explains Cooley.

They hope to scare visitors from near and far well beyond the Halloween holiday. Harvest will open on Halloween from 8 to 11 p.m., so drop by after Trick-or-Treating, tickets are half off. For more information, you can visit Greg Gamble's Harvest Haunted Attraction's Facebook page here.