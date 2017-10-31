Governor Kay Ivey comes in fourth nationwide in new Governor Approval Rankings

The results are in and Governor Kay Ivey is pulling good numbers. Morning Consult’s new Governor Approval Rankings have released a new list of the top and bottom 10 Governors in the country.

Governor Ivey saw a 62% approval rating with only 12% disapproving, edging her into fourth place over Governor Doug B urgum of North Dakota who pulled the same approval number but had a 17% disapproval rating. Number one was Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts with 69% approval.

Ivey assumed office in April after former Governor Robert Bentley resigned following a sex scandal and pleading guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance charges.

The poll numbers come a year out from the gubernatorial election next November. Despite her high approval rating, a fair number of high-profile challengers have still thrown their hats into the race.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle will face her in the Republican primary. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox hopes to face her in the general election, if he can win the primary on the Democratic side.

Morning Consult’s page has the full rankings.