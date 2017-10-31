Got a lot of Halloween candy? A Guntersville business wants to buy it to send to our troops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. -- If your trick-or-treater gets a lot of treats Halloween night - maybe more sugar than you might like them to have - a Guntersville business wants to buy it from you, and from there it'll make its way to a good cause.

"This year is our eighth annual Halloween candy buyback program," said Dr. Chris Harper of Total Dental Care in Guntersville, "We take the candy and we give the kids a dollar per pound of candy."

All of that candy is destined for something else. "We actually send it to the troops overseas. It goes to a group called Operation Gratitude, which is in California. They take the candy, they make care packages, and it goes to veterans, it goes to troops overseas, and it goes to kids whose families are out of town for military," Harper said.

So you see, the program is a win-win. "Kids don't really need ten pounds of candy so it's nice to get that out of their hands," Harper said, "As you know, candy causes cavities, it contributes to childhood obesity, and the program really gives everybody an opportunity to show the troops how much we appreciate them."

You can drop off your unwanted candy from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at Total Dental Care in Guntersville. Just bring it to the front office and the staff there will weigh it and take care of it for you.