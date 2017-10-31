Alabama edged out in first College Football Playoff rankings; Bama #2, Auburn #14
The College Football Playoff committee has spoken. The 13-person selection committee released its first rankings of the 2017 season on Tuesday. Georgia is No. 1 and Alabama comes in at No. 2. If the Playoff started today, Georgia would face Clemson and Alabama would face Notre Dame in the semifinals.
1.Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Notre Dame
4. Clemson
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. TCU
9. Wisconsin
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. Virginia Tech
14. Auburn
15. Iowa State
16. Mississippi State
17. USC
18. UCF
19. LSU
20. NC State
21. Stanford
22. Arizona
23. Memphis
24. Michigan State
25. Washington State