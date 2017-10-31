× Alabama edged out in first College Football Playoff rankings; Bama #2, Auburn #14

The College Football Playoff committee has spoken. The 13-person selection committee released its first rankings of the 2017 season on Tuesday. Georgia is No. 1 and Alabama comes in at No. 2. If the Playoff started today, Georgia would face Clemson and Alabama would face Notre Dame in the semifinals.

1.Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. TCU

9. Wisconsin

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma State

12. Washington

13. Virginia Tech

14. Auburn

15. Iowa State

16. Mississippi State

17. USC

18. UCF

19. LSU

20. NC State

21. Stanford

22. Arizona

23. Memphis

24. Michigan State

25. Washington State