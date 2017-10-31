Auburn running back sidelined with injury until further notice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Kamryn Pettway's injury-plagued season continues.

The Auburn redshirt-junior running back fractured his shoulder blade against Arkansas and will be out for "an extended period of time," according to coach Gus Malzahn, who indicated Pettway would not need surgery but could be out for the rest of the season.

"Kam Pettway suffered a fracture in his scapula late in the game against Arkansas," Malzahn said. "We did not know that until last Friday. We were trying to heal our guys up. It was sore and we thought it would get better - it didn't get any better.

