Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore addresses Muslims in Congress remarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore has picked up a slew of endorsements in recent weeks, but last week two Republican Senators said they would not endorse Moore because of his 2006 argument that a Muslim representative should not be allowed to serve.

Senators Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who’ve been critical of President Trump, both said they wouldn’t endorse Moore.

After the issue was raised by Flake and Sasse last week, Moore was asked Saturday at a political event in Decatur, whether he thought a Muslim could serve in a federal office or in federal or state court.

“Of course they can serve. But they…understand what they swear the Bible on, they swear to on the Bible, is the God that is not of their faith,” Moore said.

The Moore campaign limited follow-up questions Saturday night. WHNT News 19 asked a campaign spokesman Monday if Moore thought it was now appropriate for a Muslim representative to swear the oath of office on the Quran and if he still had concerns about a Muslim holding public office in the United States.

The campaign said they’d let Moore’s answer stand, for now.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moore, who’s running against Democrat Doug Jones has been endorsed by a number of Republican U.S Senators, including John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, both of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Moore wrote an article in late 2006, shortly before the first swearing-in of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., arguing that Ellison’s plan to take the oath of office while a holding a Quran, served as a basis for Congress barring him from serving.

Moore wrote:

“But common sense alone dictates that in the midst of a war with Islamic terrorists we should not place someone in a position of great power who shares their doctrine. In 1943, we would never have allowed a member of Congress to take their oath on ‘Mein Kampf,’ or someone in the 1950s to swear allegiance to the ‘Communist Manifesto.’ Congress has the authority and should act to prohibit Ellison from taking the congressional oath today!”

Ellison, who’s still a member of the House was asked about Moore Sunday during an interview on MSNBC.

He endorsed Moore’s opponent Doug Jones and said Moore, “should read the 1st Amendment. Congress should make no law establishing a religion or abridge the free exercise thereof. Our Constitution also says there is no religious tests.”

Ellison said he doesn’t care, “if you’re Jewish, Christian, Muslim, no faith at all, you have the right to participate in this wonderful democracy of ours. Roy Moore doesn’t agree.”