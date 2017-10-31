HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The quarterback carousel continues at Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs are going back to Aqeel Glass after sitting the freshman the previous two games. The move coming after A&M struggled to move the ball and score points against Alabama State. Head coach James Spady hoping Glass can bring a spark to the offense. "Were gonna put Aqeel back in there to stretch the field," Spady said. "Probably shouldn't have told you that cause I know Alcorn will be listening to this. We have to stretch the field and get back to point where defenses have to defend the run, the play action and the passing game."
Alabama A&M going back to Aqeel Glass at Quarterback
